SALISBURY, Md. - One Sussex County family had a memorable New Year at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday with the birth of a baby boy.
Andy Amilcar Tzoy Mendoza was the first baby born at Beebe Healthcare in 2025. Parents Rosa Mendoza Ortiz and Uber Amilcar Tzoy Torraza were very excited to welcome Andy and hear he was the first baby of the New Year. He weighed 6 pounds and 0.2 ounces with a height of 19 inches. A basket of newborn necessities was donated by the Labor & Delivery team along with a gift card and other Beebe gifts from the Beebe Medical Foundation.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional welcomed its first baby of 2025 when Sanjennie Jules was born at 4:36 a.m. on Jan. 1. Parents Santhonaz Jules and Sophonie Jean Louis celebrated their daughter's arrival alongside her siblings, Sanchez, Sandiana, and Jun.
Meanwhile, over in Seaford, TidalHealth Nanticoke celebrated the arrival of Wenderson Louis, the first baby born at the hospital in 2025. Wenderson was born at 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 to parents Peterson and Thamara Louis and big brother Gawensly.
Both families are celebrating these special New Year’s Day milestones. Hospital officials at TidalHealth extended their congratulations to the families and noted the significance of welcoming the first babies of the year.