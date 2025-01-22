WASHINGTON D.C. - Members from the Delaware State Police attended the inauguration of Donald Trump on Monday, contributing to security measures. 41 DSP troopers in total traveled to Washington, D.C. for the historic event.
DSP Major P. Sawyer, in attendance, said, “The Delaware State Police Special Operations Section is proud to be supporting our law enforcement partners in Washington, D.C.”
Other law enforcement from Delmarva that helped keep the inauguration secure included 12 members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and 39 officers from the Ocean City Police Department.
OCPD says that just hours before the event, they dealt with numerous logistical changes among the over 4,000 law enforcement officers from across the country. OCPD was stationed at the main gate and surrounding area of the Capital One Arena. It was a chilly 15 hour shift for the officers, but we're able to meet some famous figures while securing the event, celebrities like Hulk Hogan.