DOVER, Del.– Two major natural gas companies in Delaware are asking to raise rates, which could increase monthly bills for customers.
Delmarva Power & Light filed with the Delaware Public Service Commission on August 28, 2025, to increase its gas cost rate (GCR) by about 43%. Chesapeake Utilities filed on September 2, 2025, to raise its annual gas sales service rate (GSR) by roughly 30% for most customers.
Delmarva estimates the increase would add about $11.33 per month, or 13%, for a typical customer. Chesapeake estimates the change could raise bills by $16.51 per month, or 18.6%. Both companies requested the new rates take effect November 1, 2025, pending final approval by the commission.
Jameson Tweedie, Delaware Public Advocate, said the increases will make utility bills more expensive. “My office will carefully review both corporations’ applications to ensure customers are not overcharged, but because the GCR and GSR are pass-through costs, there is limited ability to challenge these increases,” he said.
The GCR and GSR allow the companies to pass the cost of buying natural gas directly to customers. These rates cover natural gas purchases, transportation, storage, capacity charges, and hedging costs. Companies do not earn a profit on these costs, and any refunds from suppliers are credited to customers.
Delmarva serves about 140,000 natural gas customers in New Castle County. Chesapeake serves around 77,000 customers statewide.
Both companies also have separate base rates that contribute to overall bills. Last year, Delmarva filed to raise base rates by $42 million, which could have increased a typical customer’s monthly bill by $13.06. That request is still under review. Chesapeake filed for a $12.1 million base rate increase in 2024, which was later settled at $6.1 million, approved by the commission in June 2025.