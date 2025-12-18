DELAWARE / MARYLAND -Delmarva Power has outlined plans to continue investing in its natural gas system and expand customer assistance efforts following the approval of a regulatory settlement tied to its gas delivery operations.
Based on the approved settlement, gas delivery rates in northern Delaware for the typical residential customer using 56 CCF per month will increase by $2, or 3 percent, per month beginning January 1, 2026. Gas delivery rates were already adjusted by $8 per month for the typical residential customer when interim rates were implemented in April 2025 as part of this rate review.
The company said the settlement supports ongoing work to improve the safety and reliability of its natural gas infrastructure, including upgrades at its liquefied natural gas facility in Wilmington and continued replacement of aging pipelines. Delmarva Power reported that recent modernization efforts have contributed to a decline in natural gas leaks and service interruptions, citing a 22 percent reduction in leaks in 2024 compared to the previous three-year average and a nearly 48 percent drop in service interruptions compared to 2023.
According to Delmarva Power, improvements at the LNG facility allow natural gas to be purchased and stored year-round and are expected to reduce supply costs by an estimated $1.85 million annually. The company said the upgrades are intended to improve system performance during periods of high demand.
The settlement followed a review process that included stakeholder input and public participation, the company said. Delmarva Power is regulated by state authorities.
“We know any rate change can be difficult for our customers, which is why we focused on achieving a settlement that balances affordability with the investments needed to keep natural gas service safe and reliable for our customers,” said Marcus Beal, Delmarva Power region president.
In addition to infrastructure projects, Delmarva Power said it is continuing and expanding efforts to connect customers with energy assistance and bill-management programs as households face higher energy costs. Those efforts include community outreach events and partnerships with local organizations.
Among the programs highlighted is the Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund, a $4.5 million initiative funded through a charitable contribution from parent company Exelon. The fund provides eligible limited- to moderate-income customers with one-time grants of up to $300 applied to their utility bills, along with energy-use counseling through existing energy efficiency programs.
“Many households across northern Delaware are feeling the strain of higher living costs, and access to safe, reliable energy remains a basic necessity,” Bernice Edwards, executive director of the First State Community Action Agency said.
Delmarva Power said additional resources, including budget billing options, online account tools, and assistance referral services, are available to customers seeking help managing their energy use and costs.