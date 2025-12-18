Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.