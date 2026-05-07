DELAWARE / MARYLAND - Delmarva Power has opened applications for its 2026 Sustainable Communities Grant Program, offering up to $55,000 in funding for environmental stewardship and community resiliency projects across Delaware and Maryland.
The 2026 program includes grants of up to $10,000 for environmental stewardship projects focused on conservation, natural resource enhancement and improving access to open space. The initiative also offers grants of up to $25,000 for community resilience projects designed to help communities prepare for severe weather and other emergencies.
“Through the Sustainable Communities Grant Program, we are supporting local projects that not only protect natural resources in our coastal regions but invest in community resilience. These projects aren’t just improvements, they are acts of care that empower and connect the communities we call home, and we are proud to be a part of it," said Nichole Fernandes, director of corporate community impact for Pepco Holdings, Delmarva Power’s parent company.
Delmarva Power said projects should align with existing climate resiliency and land-management strategies, including Delaware’s Climate Action Plan and Maryland’s Climate Pollution Reduction Plan.
Eligible applicants include municipalities, nonprofit organizations and community groups within Delmarva Power’s service area. Some examples of projects include habitat restoration, tree plantings, park and recreation improvements, land conservation efforts and programs aimed at improving sustainability and emergency preparedness.
“Climate change and the loss of healthy natural areas are daunting challenges in need of action at all levels,” said Jen Adkins, executive director of DelNature. “There is something every community can do, from conserving energy to creating and stewarding healthy cooling green spaces and rivers. We’re excited to partner with Delmarva Power and support local action with the Sustainable Communities Grant Program.”
Since launching in 2020, the program has awarded more than $335,000 for projects throughout Delaware and Maryland, according to Delmarva Power. The grant program, in partnership with the Delaware Nature Society, will accept applications through June 30.