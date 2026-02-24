DELMARVA- Delmarva Power says most customers who lost electricity during Winter Storm Hernando are expected to have service restored by Tuesday night. As of 10 p.m., Delmarva Power reports 3,201 customers in Delaware remain without service.
That includes 3,174 in Sussex County, 25 in Kent County and fewer than five in New Castle County
The company reported that more than 84,000 customers in Delaware and Maryland experienced outages as the storm moved through the region, bringing heavy, wet snow and wind gusts of 55 miles per hour or higher. The combination of snow and wind brought down trees and branches, causing widespread damage to power lines.
Delmarva Power says nearly 90% of affected customers have had power restored.
The hardest-hit areas include Sussex County in Delaware, along with Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties in Maryland.
Delmarva Power says estimated restoration times are now available for many customers as crews complete damage assessments. Some customers in the most heavily damaged areas may not have power restored until Thursday.
The company’s Emergency Response Organization remains activated.