DELAWARE -Delmarva Power has filed a proposal with the Delaware Public Service Commission that would expand energy efficiency programs across Delaware, offering customers additional tools to reduce energy use and better manage monthly energy costs.
The proposal, filed June 4, outlines a three-year program portfolio covering 2027 through 2029. If approved, the programs are expected to deliver more than 66,000 megawatt-hours of annual electric savings and about 110,000 MMBtu of annual natural gas savings.
According to Delmarva Power, the proposed portfolio builds on existing energy efficiency programs established for 2024 through 2026 and expands opportunities for customers to save energy and lower utility bills. The company said the Delaware Energy Efficiency Advisory Council approved moving forward with the filing.
“We understand that managing energy costs remains top of mind for our customers,” said Marcus Beal, Delmarva Power region president. “These programs build on solutions that are already delivering real results and will provide customers with additional tools and resources to reduce energy use and take control of their monthly energy bills.”
The proposal includes several programs aimed at homeowners, renters and businesses:
- ENERGY STAR for New Homes — Provides incentives, training and support to encourage builders to construct energy-efficient homes that exceed current building code requirements.
- Home Energy Check-up and Counseling — Offers home energy assessments, installs simple energy-saving measures and identifies additional opportunities for savings. Delmarva Power will continue connecting customers with Energize Delaware’s existing program.
- Appliance Recycling — Encourages customers to recycle older, less efficient appliances through removal services, incentives and rebates.
- Home Energy Reports — Gives customers energy usage comparisons, efficiency recommendations and historical usage information.
- Community Engagement — Provides energy-saving kits, educational resources and information about available programs at local events.
- Business Energy Manager — Offers business customers tools and insights to better understand and manage energy consumption.
Delmarva Power said the programs are part of its obligations under Delaware law to provide cost-effective energy savings opportunities. The company said the portfolio also supports Delaware’s energy goals by reducing energy use, lowering utility costs and helping achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets.
The utility noted that demand-side solutions, including energy efficiency and demand response programs, can help address growing energy supply and demand challenges by reducing overall consumption and shifting energy use away from peak demand periods.
Delmarva Power reported that its energy efficiency programs produced more than 22,000 megawatt-hours of verified energy savings in 2025. The company cited strong participation in programs such as Home Energy Reports and Home Energy Check-up and Counseling as evidence of growing customer interest in energy-saving resources.
If the Delaware Public Service Commission approves the proposal, the expanded programs are expected to launch in 2027. Delmarva Power said additional enrollment details and customer information will be released before the programs begin.