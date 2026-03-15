DELMARVA — Delmarva Power is preparing for potential severe thunderstorms expected to move through the region Monday and is urging customers to make storm preparations in case outages occur.
Forecasters say the system could bring strong winds, frequent lightning and possible tornadoes, conditions that may damage the power grid and disrupt service.
The utility said it is increasing staffing and positioning crews and equipment to respond quickly if outages occur.
“We’re closely monitoring the forecast and have taken steps to ensure our crews, equipment and support teams are ready to respond if severe weather impacts our system,” said Rodney Oddoye, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power.
The company encouraged customers to prepare emergency supplies, including flashlights, batteries, bottled water and nonperishable food for at least 72 hours. Residents who rely on electricity to power medical equipment are also encouraged to enroll in the company’s Emergency Medical Equipment Notification Program.
Delmarva Power advises customers to stay away from downed power lines and report outages or hazards by calling 800-898-8042, visiting delmarva.com or using the company’s mobile app.