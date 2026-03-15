Delmarva Power

Delmarva Power says it is preparing crews and equipment for possible severe storms expected to bring strong winds, lightning and potential tornadoes to the region, while urging customers to take steps now to prepare for possible power outages.

DELMARVA — Delmarva Power is preparing for potential severe thunderstorms expected to move through the region Monday and is urging customers to make storm preparations in case outages occur.

Forecasters say the system could bring strong winds, frequent lightning and possible tornadoes, conditions that may damage the power grid and disrupt service.

The utility said it is increasing staffing and positioning crews and equipment to respond quickly if outages occur.

“We’re closely monitoring the forecast and have taken steps to ensure our crews, equipment and support teams are ready to respond if severe weather impacts our system,” said Rodney Oddoye, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power.

The company encouraged customers to prepare emergency supplies, including flashlights, batteries, bottled water and nonperishable food for at least 72 hours. Residents who rely on electricity to power medical equipment are also encouraged to enroll in the company’s Emergency Medical Equipment Notification Program.

Delmarva Power advises customers to stay away from downed power lines and report outages or hazards by calling 800-898-8042, visiting delmarva.com or using the company’s mobile app.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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