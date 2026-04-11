DELMARVA - Delmarva Power is reminding residents to call 811 before starting outdoor projects as part of National Safe Digging Month in April.
Officials say the free service helps prevent damage to underground infrastructure and reduces safety risks. Last year, the company says crews responded to 296 incidents caused by unsafe digging, many tied to routine projects like planting trees or installing fences.
Delmarva Power maintains more than 6,700 miles of underground electric lines and 3,600 miles of natural gas pipelines across the region.
Customers are encouraged to call at least three business days before digging so utility lines can be marked at no cost. Officials note millions of Americans still plan to dig each year without contacting 811.