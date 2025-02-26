SALISBURY, Md. – The Delmarva Shorebirds will take the field as the Delmarva Wild Ponies on Saturday, May 17, in a special tribute to the historic wild ponies of Assateague Island. The one-night-only identity will feature custom jerseys, hats, and a game experience dedicated to celebrating one of Delmarva’s most beloved natural landmarks.
The wild ponies of Assateague Island, a 38-mile-long barrier island along the Maryland-Virginia coast, have long been a symbol of the region. The herds are divided by the state line, with around 150 ponies roaming between the two areas.
Local legend suggests the ponies descended from survivors of a 16th-century shipwreck, although there is no DNA evidence to confirm this. Another theory is that mainland settlers brought the ponies to barrier islands like Assateague to avoid taxes and fencing laws. Regardless of their origin, the ponies have become a cherished part of Delmarva’s identity.
Each year, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company organizes the annual “Pony Penning,” where the Virginia herd swims from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island under the guidance of Saltwater Cowboys. The event, which raises funds for the fire company, helps manage the herd and ensure its preservation.
“The Shorebirds have and always will be a community-minded organization first, and we thought what better way to honor Delmarva than connecting the Shorebirds brand with the wild ponies of Assateague Island,” said Chris Bitters, Shorebirds general manager. “This identity not only connects with our local Delmarva community but also resonates worldwide, as many families visit the Eastern Shore just to see the wild ponies.”
During the May 17 game against the Fredericksburg Nationals, the Shorebirds will wear special Wild Ponies jerseys and hats, featuring a logo of a Saltwater Cowboy escorting a wild pony to shore. The game will also include themed attractions, specialty food items, and promotional elements celebrating the wild ponies. A fireworks show, sponsored by Pohanka of Salisbury, will follow the game.
Tickets for the Delmarva Wild Ponies game are available at theshorebirds.com/tickets. Fans can also pre-order exclusive Wild Ponies merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, and jerseys.
A portion of all proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales will support wild pony conservation efforts across Delmarva.