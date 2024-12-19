SALISBURY, Md. – The Delmarva Sports Network (DSN) is the exclusive broadcast station of the 42nd Annual Governors Challenge, the nation’s largest holiday high school basketball tournament. With over 140 teams competing from Dec. 26–30, this premier event will feature LIVE coverage of every game across five courts.
The main court will be broadcast on the Delmarva Sports Network and the other four courts will be streamed exclusively on the Delmarva Sports Network app (DSN+), ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.
Delmarva Sports Network, now in its third year of broadcasting the Governors Challenge, continues to expand its reach, offering comprehensive coverage of boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games featuring top talent from 14 States, Washington, D.C., and Canada. Fans can enjoy free access to the main court via over-the-air broadcasts and cable systems carrying DSN, while all other games will be available through DSN+, accessible via subscription on the DSN app or at DelmarvaSportsNetwork.com
.
Comprehensive coverage on DSN and DSN+
- Every game, every court, streamed LIVE exclusively on DSN+
- Up to 8 live games per day on each of the five courts
- Main court coverage is free over the air and on cable systems that carry DSN
“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with one of the East Coast’s top holiday high school basketball tournaments,” said Bill Vernon, Vice President of Draper Media, which owns and operates the Delmarva Sports Network. “The Governors Challenge brings some of the best high schools in the country and Canada to Delmarva, and I’m ecstatic for our team to provide fans with front-row access to the action.”
Spotlight on local and national talent
This year’s tournament will showcase top-tier athletes, featuring local stars from the Delmarva region, regional standouts, and elite programs from across the U.S. and Canada. Fans will have the unique opportunity to follow rising stars and witness high-stakes competition at its best.
Vernon added, “This event not only showcases premier high school basketball talent but also strengthens our connection to the Delmarva community. We’re excited to highlight local stars while sharing the experience with fans across the country.”
Don’t miss the action
Join DSN for the ultimate holiday basketball experience, and be part of history as 15,000+ fans, top-tier talent, and the energy of live competition converge in Salisbury, Maryland.
“The Governors Challenge is more than just basketball; it’s an experience, and our partnership with DSN allows fans near and far to be part of this incredible tradition,” said James Simmons, Tournament Director. “DSN’s coverage ensures that whether you’re courtside or watching from home, you’re right in the heart of the action.”
Whether you’re tuning in to watch local talent, scouting the next generation of basketball stars, or enjoying the excitement of the holiday season, the Governors Challenge on DSN is a can’t-miss event.
Sign up and streaming is available at: