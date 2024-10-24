LEWES, Del. - 27 days of no rain on Delmarva, now it is affecting your health.
CoastTV spoke with Dr. Ryan Arias, a doctor at Beebe Healthcare, about how the drought is affecting health. “It’s ragweed season, so there is an abundance of that here in Sussex County because of all the corn that’s being shucked up into the air,” Arias said. “Allergies can really get bad because of that.”
Joyce Aryes, a Lewes local, said the drought isn’t affecting her, but her husband’s allergies are worsening because of the dryness. “I think for him it’s harder because of his allergies,” Aryes said. “I want to see some rain; everything is browning too soon.”