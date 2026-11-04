LONG NECK, Del. - Democrat Gregg Lindner has flipped Delaware's 4th House District, marking the first time the district has elected a Democrat since it was created through redistricting in 2022.
The district includes Long Neck and parts of Millsboro, Oak Orchard and Angola. Before redistricting, the area was part of the 37th House District, a longtime Republican stronghold.
Lindner won approximately 51 percent of the vote, defeating his opponent Republican Dan Zitofsky in a closely contested race.
"It's a good feeling, but it's only done because there's been a lot of people that have been incredibly supportive," said Lindner.
Lindner is set to take office in January. His campaign platform included addressing infrastructure needs, expanding affordable housing, improving access to medical care and protecting the environment.
Dianna Pagan, who has spent many years in Long Neck, said she hopes the shift in political representation will encourage people to work together.
"What I like about the change is simply that change is needed. And what I'm hoping for is that we all work together," Pagan said.
Pagan said she does not view the results as a victory for one political party over another, but as an opportunity to make a difference in the community.
Not everyone was celebrating Lindner's win.
Ann Athas, who has lived in the area for 19 years, said she was disappointed by the results.
"I am disappointed. I am a Republican. I am a conservative. And, I feel like because both the House and the Senate were taken, that it's a real disadvantage to this country," Athas said.
Athas believes the area's changing population and mix of political views contributed to the shift.
"I've noticed an influx of all different types of people on all the political spectrum. And I think everybody had their say and that's the type of community have we have a very mixed, community from all over the tri state area and below," Athas said.
Lindner said his responsibility now extends beyond the voters who supported him.
Once elected, he said, his focus will be representing the needs of the entire district.
"At the end of the day, once that's over, you're the representative for the whole district," Lindner said. "So it's important to represent everybody because there's a diverse set of needs that need to occur within the district."
Lindner previously ran for the seat in 2024 but lost to Republican Rep. Jeff Hilovsky, who is retiring.
He said the district's changing needs and population make it important to have representation that reflects the community.
As he prepares to take office in January, Lindner says affordability and infrastructure will be among the issues he wants to address first.