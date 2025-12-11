Demolition plans for One Rehoboth Hotel project up for discussion on Dec. 12

A long-planned hotel project on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk will be discussed again on Friday, Dec. 12, as city officials review the demolition plans for the property where the iconic red Dolle’s sign once stood.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A long-planned hotel project on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk will be discussed again on Friday, Dec. 12, as city officials review the demolition plans for the property where the iconic red Dolle’s sign once stood.

The project, known as The One Rehoboth Hotel, has been approved for nearly a year. Signs posted on the building indicated that work would begin in late October, but no construction has started.

“Since it’s in such disrepair, I’m a fan of them coming in and making it look more modernized” said Penny Drake, who was walking on the boardwalk. 

Plans show The One Rehoboth Hotel will include 60 hotel rooms and retail space on the first floor.

The Rehoboth Beach Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

 
 

Tags

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you