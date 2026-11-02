MILFORD, Del.- With Lulu M. Ross Elementary students preparing to arrive at Milford Middle School, the Milford School District is sharing information about morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up procedures to help families navigate the transition smoothly.
According to the district, plans are in place to help students reach the correct location in the unfamiliar building.
The school will follow the same car rider drop-off and pick-up procedures previously used at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School. Families are encouraged to review the school's morning and afternoon traffic loop map before heading to campus.
The district is strongly recommending that drivers enter Kent Place from Seabury Avenue. Drivers should not turn onto Kent Place from Lakeview Avenue.
School staff also emphasized keeping the traffic schedule separate from the schedule for fifth-grade students attending MMS.
According to the district, families should not begin lining up for morning drop-off before 8 a.m. or afternoon pick-up before 3 p.m. Leaders say arriving earlier could place drivers in the middle of the fifth-grade car rider line, creating traffic and scheduling problems for both school communities.
Throughout the school day, teachers will guide students on tours of the building while helping them become familiar with school routines and procedures.
The district also reminded families that all Milford School District students will have three consecutive days off in November:
- Nov. 3: Election Day
- Nov. 4: Teacher in-service
- Nov. 5: Returns Day
School staff plan to use Monday and Friday to review drop-off, pick-up and other logistical procedures closely, aiming to identify areas that may need improvement and make adjustments.
Families are encouraged to follow the school's traffic instructions and allow additional time during the transition to help make arrival and dismissal as smooth as possible.