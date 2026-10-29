Superintendent Travis Moorman says teachers and staff need additional time to pack, move materials and prepare classrooms for students arriving at their new schools Monday, Nov. 2.
Under the district's revised grade configurations, all sixth-grade students will attend Milford Central Academy, while all students from Lulu Ross Elementary School will move to Milford Middle School.
The changes affect students in grades five through eight at the two schools.
The Delaware Department of Education and Delaware State Education Association will provide volunteers to help teachers pack and set up classrooms. Teachers and staff will also have access to both schools throughout the weekend to prepare for the transition.
Despite Friday's school closures, all middle school sports and the Milford Central Academy dance will proceed as scheduled.
Transportation changes expected Friday
The district is finalizing transportation plans to accommodate students moving between the schools.
Moorman said the changes will include shuttle buses between Milford Middle School and Milford Central Academy to limit disruptions to existing bus routes.
Parents should be able to view updated bus assignments and transportation changes through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal on Friday, Oct. 30.
District warns of donation scams following Lulu Ross fire
As the Milford community continues supporting families and school employees affected by the Lulu Ross Elementary School fire, the district has partnered with United Way of Delaware to coordinate donations and offers of assistance.
Information about donating and providing support will be available through the district's Ross Fire Recovery webpage.
Monetary donations can also be made through the Buccaneer Educational Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting Milford School District students and staff.
Moorman warned that the district has become aware of scams and questionable fundraising requests attempting to take advantage of the fire.
He urged people to verify organizations before making donations and recommended contributing only through legitimate groups, including United Way of Delaware and the Buccaneer Educational Foundation.
Superintendent recognizes displaced teachers and staff
Moorman also acknowledged the challenges facing teachers and staff at Milford Middle School and Milford Central Academy as they prepare for significant changes during the school year.
The decision to move Lulu Ross students into Milford Middle School has forced some employees to relocate from their existing classrooms and teaching environments.
Moorman said the changes have significantly affected school employees and students, particularly those who have spent months developing relationships and establishing their school communities.
He encouraged families to recognize the sacrifices being made by teachers and staff as the district works to accommodate displaced Lulu Ross students.
The district plans to welcome students into their reassigned schools Monday, Nov. 2.
For additional information, families can visit the Milford School District website.