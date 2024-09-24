GEORGETOWN, Del. - A developer known as 'America's Builder' walked away from Georgetown's Town Council meeting one step closer to achieving their goal Monday evening.
D.R. Horton, the largest builder in the United States, is looking to bring Shortleaf Preserve to Georgetown. The first step in doing that is having their preliminary subdivision application accepted.
After a brief presentation at Monday night's town council meeting, the council voted 4-1 to accept the application. Councilman Penuel Barrett was the one member who opposed the application due to "safety concerns."
Mayor Bill West read letters that were submitted in regard to the development, including one from the Georgetown Fire Company.
The Georgetown Fire Company stated in their letter that they are "overwhelmed with the burden placed upon it by rapid development and the influx of a population who demand an inordinate amount of emergency services."
They have asked the Town to "deny any further development within the town until we can formulate comprehensive plans ensuring our existing volunteer fire company and Georgetown EMS have the resources to be able to meet the challenges we face."
The developer shared their estimated timeline which includes:
- Beginning of land development - February 2026
- First home completion - February 2027
- Average Absorption - 6
- Completion June 2030