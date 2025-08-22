DEWEY BEACH, Del — There will be no municipal election in Dewey Beach on Sept. 20 after only three commissioner candidates filed to run by Thursday’s deadline.
Incumbents Paul Bauer, David Jasinski, and Elisabeth Gibbings were the only people to submit paperwork. Under town rules, all three are automatically considered elected to new two-year terms.
Bauer has served as a Commissioner since 2017. He currently serves as liaison for the Finance and Marketing Committee.
Gibbings is a resident in Dewey Beach, living at least part-time in the town since 2019. Jasinski has had several stints as a Commissioner including 2014 and 2015.
Bauer told CoastTV that Saturday’s candidate forum is still scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Dewey Beach Life Saving Station.