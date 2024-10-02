freeboard

This change has been discussed and considered for over a year in the Climate Change Committee, Planning and Zoning Commission, and by the Town Council. (Photo: Town of Dewey Beach) 

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach is looking to change its building code to help protect homes from flooding. The town wants to raise the required freeboard—the height homes must be built above FEMA's Base Flood Elevation—from one foot to three feet.

If this change goes through, it would only affect new buildings and major renovations. 

Town officials, including the Climate Change Committee and Planning & Zoning Commission, have spent the past year reviewing the proposal, and a final decision could be made at the Town Council meeting Oct. 18.

Town Manager Bill Zolper highlighted potential pros and cons of this change in Dewey's monthly newsletter.

Potential Benefits of Raising Freeboard

Raising the freeboard to three feet could help reduce the risk of floodwaters reaching living spaces, especially during severe storms. The extra height could also lower flood insurance premiums, make homes more appealing to buyers, and cut down on flood damage repairs. In addition, Dewey Beach could earn higher points in FEMA’s Community Rating System, which offers insurance discounts to towns that exceed flood protection standards.

Concerns About Higher Freeboard

However, there are some concerns. Building higher could increase construction costs, especially for foundations and structural supports. There might also be challenges with accessibility, as homes would need additional stairs, ramps, or elevators. Some residents worry that homes built higher could look out of place compared to other buildings.

Residents are encouraged to review the information on the town’s website and share their opinions here before the meeting.

