DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Dewey Beach Town Council unanimously approved a request for beachside dining, allowing The Lighthouse Restaurant to expand its seating onto the sand.
In a 5-0 vote Friday, council members signed off on a six-month lease for the restaurant to place tables on a nearby stretch of public beach.
The setup will run from May 1 through October 31, giving visitors the chance to dine with their toes in the sand starting May 1.
The restaurant, located off the town’s bayside boardwalk near Dickinson Avenue, plans to install 10 tables with seating for up to 44 people.
The proposal had raised concerns among some community members about preserving public access to the beach. Others, however, supported the idea, saying it could add more seating and enhance the visitor experience.
Under the approved conditions, the restaurant must keep tables neatly arranged, maintain public access, and limit alcohol consumption to designated seating areas. All tables must also be cleared each night by 11 p.m.