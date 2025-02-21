DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach has raised parking fines in an effort to address ongoing issues with illegal and unsafe parking in the area.
Effective immediately, fines for several parking violations have increased, with the goal of encouraging more responsible parking behavior among both locals and visitors.
- The $45 fine for a minor infraction such as double parking or blocking a mailbox is now $60.
- A more severe penalty like blocking a fire hydrant or parking too close to an intersection has risen from $65 to $80.
- A $100 fine will also be imposed for parking in a handicapped spot without proper authorization
Jim Caperelli, a Dewey Beach local and business owner, expressed doubt that higher fines would effectively change behavior. “People will still leave their cars overnight or forget about them. It's Dewey Beach,” Caperelli said, suggesting that the increased fees might not deter those who park illegally.
However, Dewey Beach Commissioner Elizabeth Gibbons explained that the increased fines were necessary to address hazardous parking practices, such as vehicles facing the wrong way on streets or blocking driveways. "It’s an issue because it creates safety hazards when cars temporarily go the wrong way down the street,” Gibbons told CoastTV.
While some locals support the new fees, believing they will help prevent cars from blocking driveways, others remain skeptical about their effectiveness in reducing parking problems.