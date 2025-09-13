CAMBRIDGE, M.d. - Four people were arrested after allegedly fleeing from Cambridge police officers during a pursuit involving multiple dirt bikes on Sept. 13.
According to the Cambridge Police Department, officers spotted five dirt bike riders near Washington Street and Foxtail Drive. Officers say they riders were performing wheelies in the road. None of those riders were wearing helmets.
When officers attempted a traffic stop, the group escaped down Greenwood Avenue. According to Cambridge police, the group was running stop signs, weaving through traffic and exceeding speed limits.
Officers from both Cambridge Police and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office followed the group as the pursuit continued.
Police say a rider fell from their dirt bike at one point in the chase near Race Avenue and Route 16, then climbed onto another rider's bike and continued riding away from police. The abandoned bike was recovered then by officers.
Soon after, police received a report of individuals loading dirt bikes into a U-Haul van near Christ Rock, off Dailsville Road. Using a drone, officers located the van. When the first officer arrived, one suspect ran and was then arrested in a nearby field.
Authorities said another person was found hiding inside the van with the dirt bikes and was taken into custody. The bikes were seized at the scene.
While still in the area, two more dirt bike riders approached. Officers attempted traffic stops again, and the riders fled. One was stopped and arrested shortly after.
Later that evening, police received a report of a suspicious person approaching homes on Aireys Road. Officers identified the person as one of the suspects involved in the dirt bike pursuit. He was arrested and a fifth dirt bike was recovered.