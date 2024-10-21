LEWES, Del.- People in Lewes may experience discolored water and low water pressure in the coming days as a result of ongoing construction on Kings Highway. Local officials have announced that the situation is temporary and is directly related to scheduled maintenance activities in the area.
Discoloration may not be limited to the immediate construction zone and could affect the entire water system. People who notice discolored water are advised to run cold water for several minutes until it clears.
The Lewes Board of Public Works thanks the community for their patience during the improvements and encourage anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to local officials.