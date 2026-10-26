MILFORD, Del. - A polling place in District 31 has been relocated after a fire devasted Lulu M. Ross Elementary School over the weekend.
The Department of Elections Sussex County Office announced Mispillion Elementary School will now serve as the polling place of District 36-01 voters for the Nov. 3, 2026 general election. This change comes after the original polling place of Lulu M. Ross was devasted by a fire over the weekend.
Mispillion Elementary School is located at 311 Lovers Lane, Milford, Delaware 19963. The Department of Elections Sussex County said it mailed letters to all registered voters in Sussex County District 36-01 informing them of the polling place change.
Polling places in Delaware will be open for the general election on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must vote at their assigned polling places on election day, which can be found on the Delaware Elections website.
Early voting for the general election continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. Those times will change to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.