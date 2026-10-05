Oyster shells planted at the Manokin River sanctuary as part of the work to restore five large-scale oyster sanctuaries, a major goal of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement.

The report is part of the department’s commitment to assess the three areas of oyster management which are sanctuaries, public fishery areas, and aquaculture. (Joe Zimmermann/Maryland DNR)

MARYLANDA new Maryland Department of Natural Resources report shows significant growth of the oyster population and progress in the state’s oyster management goals.

The report is part of the department’s commitment to assess the three areas of oyster management which are sanctuaries, public fishery areas, and aquaculture. These areas are assessed every 5 years. 

DNR set five objectives for sanctuary areas in 2019. The review found that the state has met two objectives and the other three are in progress.

Maryland biologists, including Mitch Tarnowski (center), who leads the survey, count the spat, or juvenile oysters, in samples of dredged material as part of the annual fall oyster survey.

In the five years that the review assessed, a majority of non-sanctuary areas experienced significant increases in total live oyster density, market-sized oysters, and biomass. (Joe Zimmermann/DNR)

The oyster population growth in sanctuary areas was concurrent with an upward trend in many non-sanctuary areas. In the five years that the review assessed, a majority of non-sanctuary areas experienced significant increases in total live oyster density, market-sized oysters, and biomass.

DNR is also making progress toward its two aquaculture objectives. One being supporting policies and partnerships that increase private investment in oyster aquaculture, and expanding oyster aquaculture in areas with suitable habitat.

"We’ve seen really impressive population growth in our oyster sanctuaries and in public harvest areas. At the same time, oyster aquaculture continues to expand throughout the state," said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. These wins are vital for the health of the Chesapeake Bay and to the economic prosperity of Maryland communities."

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025 after graduating from Rowan University. Here at CoastTV, Rianna is currently the evening editor and also produces the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts a couple days a week. .

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