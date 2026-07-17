Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 96F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.