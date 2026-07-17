DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is now accepting project proposals for the Surface Water Matching Planning Grant Program. Eligible county/municipal governments, conservation districts and estuary programs who participate could receive up to $50,000 in funding for the planning and development of projects that improve Delaware's surface water quality, said DNREC.
According to DNREC, proposals can request up to $50,000 per project and grants require a 1:1 cash match. Up to 10 percent of awarded funds can be used for administrative costs. Each selected proposal is eligible to receive a maximum of $100,000 in Surface Water Matching Planning Grant funding per fiscal year.
Proposals must be received by DNREC by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, where they will be evaluated with funding recommendations made by the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council.
Grant funding is available for a variety of surface water planning projects. Completed proposals can be emailed to NPS.Grants@dealware.gov. For more information, visit DNREC's website.