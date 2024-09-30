Community Engagement Sessions

“Stakeholders, community groups and individuals were key to development of the Climate Action Plan in the spring and fall of 2020,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. (DNREC). 

DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will hold community engagement sessions in October to gather public input on updating the state's Climate Action Plan.

The Climate Action Plan, released in November 2021, outlines Delaware's strategy to address climate change. In 2023, the state enacted the Climate Change Solutions Act, which targets reducing emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The community sessions will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 22: Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover
  • Tuesday, Oct. 29: CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown

DNREC says participants can share ideas and suggestions, interact with informational displays and learn about the state’s existing climate actions. DNREC staff and state experts will be available to answer questions and provide resources related to emissions reduction and climate resiliency.

Additional information on the Climate Action Plan and the 2021 report is available at de.gov/climateplan.

