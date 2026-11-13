MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is considering a permit application for a shoreline protection project at the DuPont Nature Center along the Mispillion River in Milford.
The proposed project would involve installing a riprap revetment, an angled arrangement of rocks designed to stabilize the shoreline and prevent further erosion.
According to the permit application, the work would also benefit wildlife by improving habitat for migrating birds and horseshoe crabs.
The application calls for plants to be placed along the shoreline to support migrating birds and horseshoe crabs that spawn in the Delaware Bay.
"We need to save our coastlines," said Lydia Cochran.
Andrea McGhee, who lives near the nature center, said erosion is a pressing concern because of the area's location near the convergence of two waterways.
“That is a very busy area. With the Mispillion and the Cedar Creek coming together and going out to the bay, so it erodes very quickly. So we do need to protect that area,” said McGhee.
DNREC's Wetlands and Waterways Section will accept public comments on the permit application through Nov. 24.
The project has not yet been approved, and work has not begun. DNREC continues to review the permit application.