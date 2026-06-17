DELAWARE -The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is expanding its deer damage assistance programs and offering expedited enrollment in its highest level of support after farmers reported significant crop damage and expected losses caused by deer.
DNREC announced that qualifying farmers can now enroll directly in the Extreme Deer Damage Assistance Program, known as EDDAP, for summer 2026. The agency said it is temporarily deferring the usual requirements for farmers to provide damage data and complete a deer management plan so affected farms can receive help more quickly.
Under EDDAP, enrolled farmers may allow hunters on their property year-round to harvest antlerless deer. Hunting activity remains limited to the parcels enrolled in the program.
The changes come as Delaware farmers report unusually high levels of crop damage.
Henry Bennett, owner of Bennett Orchards, has had deer damage to his peach and blueberry crops in the. 5 years ago he installed a fence to keep the deer away from his farm. "It costs about a thousand dollars a year in maintenance and was about a 10,000 dollar investment, to fence off 50 acres of fruit crops. So it works, but it's just a lot more work on top of everything else that we have to do like grow Bennett blueberries and Bennett peaches."
“Farmers have been reporting dramatically higher damage than usual to DNREC and to the Delaware Department of Agriculture – with many more acres of crops being consumed on certain farms and crops that have needed to be replanted multiple times,” said Patrick Emory, director of the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, which oversees the deer damage assistance program. “Farmers in Delaware are already facing higher fuel and other costs, and will be dealing with lower yields due to drought conditions, so it’s important to provide them with the ability to reduce the extensive deer damage they are seeing.”
DNREC’s deer damage assistance program provides tiered relief based on the severity of deer-related crop damage. The agency said the temporary changes are intended to help farmers begin addressing losses immediately.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture is also working with DNREC to identify additional ways to support farmers impacted by deer activity and dry weather conditions.
“Crop damage due to deer is exacerbated this year due to the dry conditions impacting much of the state,” Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton said. “Crops are growing more slowly than usual and cannot outpace deer feeding. The flexibility being provided by DNREC is much appreciated.”
Farmers interested in enrolling in the program can find information at de.gov/deerdamage.
The announcement comes as DNREC continues responding to Delaware’s first confirmed detection of Chronic Wasting Disease, a neurological disease that affects deer and other members of the deer family. The disease has been identified in 37 other states.
DNREC has activated its Chronic Wasting Disease response plan and is increasing testing in the affected area. The agency said deer harvested through deer damage assistance programs will be tested, providing data that helps monitor and respond to the disease.
Additional information about Chronic Wasting Disease is available at de.gov/cwd.