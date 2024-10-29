GEORGETOWN, Del. -DNREC's Division of Climate, Coastal, and Energy continues work on its update to 2021's Climate Action Plan. On Tuesday at 4 p.m., the agency will hold a public update session at the CHEER center in Georgetown.
DNCREC claims it wants public input for the update. People who attend will be able to view a presentation that lists a 50% greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2030 and net zero in Delaware by 2050.
Wind energy is a big part of the plan. Delaware continues to push for wind farms to be built off of the coast. The session on Tuesday is the second of three the agency has scheduled for October. A final session will be held on Wednesday in New Castle.