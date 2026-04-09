DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has promoted two leaders to oversee operations at Cape Henlopen State Park and Alapocas Run and Wilmington state parks.
Sean Cain has been named superintendent of Cape Henlopen State Park after serving as assistant superintendent. Cain began his career with Delaware State Parks in 2018, working as a seasonal campground register, boathouse attendant and fee booth attendant at Lums Pond State Park. He joined Cape Henlopen in 2019 as a campground supervisor before leaving in 2021 to become general manager of Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Quarryville, Pennsylvania. He returned to Cape Henlopen in 2022 as assistant superintendent.
Cain holds two bachelor’s degrees in wildlife and fisheries biology and parks and recreation management from Frostburg State University. In his new role, he oversees all park operations, including supervising and evaluating staff, coordinating maintenance and groundskeeping, managing visitor services, overseeing budgets and leading long-term infrastructure planning.
Jackie Kook has been promoted to superintendent of Alapocas Run State Park and Wilmington State Parks after serving as assistant superintendent since 2023. Kook spent 16 years teaching agricultural science in Delaware public schools before joining the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation in 2018 as volunteer manager at Auburn Valley and Brandywine Creek state parks. She later became an administrative specialist at Alapocas Run and Wilmington state parks.
Kook earned bachelor’s degrees in agricultural education and history from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in education from Walden University. Her responsibilities include overseeing daily operations across multiple park properties, including Brandywine Park, Rockford Park, H. Fletcher Brown Park, Kentmere Parkway, the Blue Ball Barn and the Hobbs Tract. She also manages programming, maintenance, volunteer coordination and recreational amenities such as trails, playgrounds and a rock-climbing wall.