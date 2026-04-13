LEWES, Del. - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is recruiting volunteers to help protect Delaware’s beach-nesting birds, including federally threatened Piping plover and state-listed endangered American oystercatcher and Least tern.
DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife will hold a training session for prospective beach-nesting bird monitors from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 2, at the Officers Club in Cape Henlopen State Park.
DNREC says monitors play a key role in conservation efforts by stationed themselves at the boundaries of protected nesting areas and educating beachgoers about the importance of avoiding disturbance during nesting season. Officials say the work helps increase nesting success for shorebirds along Delaware’s coast.
The training session will begin with light refreshments and a slideshow presentation, followed by an overview of the monitoring program and volunteer responsibilities. Weather and conditions permitting, participants will conclude with a field visit to The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park to observe piping plovers and other shorebirds on tidal flats. Binoculars will be available, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own, according to DNREC.
Officials encourage prospective volunteers to submit an interest form in advance, though walk-ins will be accepted. Park entrance fees will be waived for those attending the training.