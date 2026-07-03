DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a public hearing on a wide-ranging proposal to update state park regulations, including changes affecting surf fishing access, electric bicycles, magnet fishing, campground use, and reservation policies.
The proposed updates are intended to align state park regulations with current Delaware law while formally adopting programs and policies that have been introduced or modified since the rules were last comprehensively reviewed.
One of the most notable proposals would change how surf fishing access works during the busiest summer periods.
Under the proposal, drivers would need both a valid surf fishing permit and a reservation to access designated drive-on beaches during peak times, generally on Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Reservations would be required from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vehicles already on the beach without a reservation would have to leave before 8 a.m. on days when reservations are required. The Division of Parks and Recreation would also have the authority to adjust the dates and times when reservations are required.
The proposal also clarifies the definition of "actively engaged in surf fishing." Anglers would be required to actively tend their fishing equipment and remain within 50 feet of it.
DNREC is also proposing regulations for electric bicycles that would formally define classes of e-bikes. Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes would be permitted in state parks and on designated bike paths. Electric bicycles would continue to be prohibited on most trails unless specifically authorized.
Another proposed change would prohibit magnet fishing in state parks except at Cape Henlopen Pier and Holts Landing Pier. The proposal would also allow park staff to confiscate magnet fishing equipment being used illegally.
At state park campgrounds, the proposed rules would prohibit people from sleeping in 24-hour facilities unless they are participating in the activity the facility is intended to support.
The proposal would also give lifeguards the authority to enforce clothing standards for water activities. Swimwear would be required to prevent indecent exposure and cover the buttocks, breasts and genitals.
Additional proposed updates address the resale of reservations, bait restrictions, park signage, marijuana regulations and changes to the hunter registration card system by replacing it with a hunter permit system.
The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. Comments on the proposal will be accepted by DNREC until Aug. 20.