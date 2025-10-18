DNREC to host public listening sessions to shape 2025 Delaware Wildlife Action Plan

DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host two public listening sessions this month as it works to revise the state’s 2025 Wildlife Action Plan... a key 10-year conservation strategy.
The updated plan is being developed in partnership with federal, state and local agencies as well as non-profit organizations, academic institutions and the public. It is required for Delaware to continue receiving U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service State Wildlife Grant Program funding, which supports critical conservation management across the state.
The first listening session will be held in person on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Little Creek Hunter Education Training Center in Dover. A virtual attendance option is available.
The second session is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually only. Details are available on the DNREC Meeting Calendar.
The Wildlife Action Plan assesses Delaware’s species and habitats, identifies threats and recommends conservation actions through 2035. A major focus of this update is improving public accessibility with a searchable database and interactive online maps highlighting key habitat areas.
During the sessions, DNREC's development team says it will explain changes made since the 2015 version of the plan, demonstrate how to use the new digital tools and take questions from participants.
“This plan takes all of the tremendous effort that went into the 2015 Delaware Wildlife Action Plan, builds on our conservation successes and charts a path forward to guide fish and wildlife conservation in Delaware for the next decade,” said Joe Rogerson, DNREC Wildlife Section Administrator.
DNREC has worked with partners to identify fish, wildlife and habitats that are at risk, which includes actions to protect both rare and common species statewide. The agency says it continues to invite public feedback to shape the final plan.