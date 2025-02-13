LEWES, Del. — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a two-day training session on Tuesday, March 25, and Wednesday, March 26, to educate people on living shorelines in Delaware. The training will cover the ecological principles behind living shorelines and how to implement projects based on specific shoreline stabilization goals.
On the first day, participants will explore the causes and types of shoreline issues, learn about different living shoreline solutions and examine the plants and animals that make up these habitats. The second day will focus on project design, shoreline materials and permitting requirements.
DNREC says participants will also take part in hands-on activities, including field visits. Experts from the United States Army Corps of Engineers, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, private consulting firms and nonprofit organizations will lead the training, alongside DNREC’s Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program.
Living shorelines use natural materials such as native plants, oyster shells, and biodegradable coconut-fiber coir logs to help prevent erosion and reduce flooding while providing habitat for local wildlife, according to DNREC. The training will introduce attendees to shoreline processes and natural stabilization methods that protect coastal communities.
The registration fee is $35, which includes coffee, snacks, lunch and a training binder with educational materials. Attendance is limited to 26 participants, and both days are required.
Held in partnership with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee, the in-person event will take place at the DNREC Lewes Field Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.