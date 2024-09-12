DELAWARE- Efforts to restore the shoreline along the Indian River Inlet have gained urgency following last month's dune breach. Crews are now hard at work reinforcing the beach. The breach has heightened focus on beach nourishment, a process aimed at replenishing sand to protect the coast from erosion and storms.
On Sep. 26, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual community meeting to discuss findings from a recent study on beach nourishment. According to the agency, officials plan to present their recommendations for future strategies, which could be critical in managing the state's vulnerable coastlines moving forward.