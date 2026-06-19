REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats is kicking off the summer season with a lineup of free live music performances featuring national touring acts and weekly local entertainment at its Rehoboth Beach brewpub.
The summer concert schedule includes performances by Southern Avenue, Gladie, Middle Aged Dad Jam Band, Improvement Movement and Deep Blue Something. All shows are free and open to the public with no tickets or cover charge required.
The lineup includes:
- June 25 at 9 p.m. — Southern Avenue: The GRAMMY-nominated Memphis-based family band performs original blues, modern soul and gospel-infused roots music.
- June 27 at 9 p.m. — Gladie: The Philadelphia-area indie rock band recently signed with Get Better Records and is known for its melodic, emotionally driven sound.
- July 22 at 9 p.m. — Middle Aged Dad Jam Band: The group features David Wain, Jon Spurney, Jordan Katz, Sweet Teddy P, Craig Wedren, Jenny Karr, Henry Wain, Clint Walsh and Ken Marino, a longtime friend and former roommate of Dogfish Head Founder and Brewer Sam Calagione. The band will perform a special tribute celebrating the 25th anniversary of Wet Hot American Summer. Dogfish Head is also collaborating with the group on a limited beer release that will be available at its Milton and Rehoboth EmPOURium locations.
- Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. — Improvement Movement: The Atlanta-based band blends indie rock with avant-garde influences and is known for its energetic live performances.
- Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. — Deep Blue Something: The alternative rock band best known for its 1995 hit “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” will perform songs from throughout its career, including selections from its 2025 album, Lunar Phase.
“Music is at the heart of so much of what we do here at Brewings & Eats,” Calagione said. “At the brewpub, we’ve always considered ourselves the local hub for ‘Original Music,’ so to be able to take that to the next level this summer with this stellar lineup of live music performances is really exciting.”
In addition to the featured national acts, Dogfish Head will continue its regular weekly music programming.
Live band karaoke with the Nick Kashmanian Trio takes place every Wednesday at 9 p.m. Fridays feature the brewpub’s “90 Minute Music Sessions” beginning at 7 p.m., pairing acoustic performances with $5 pints of Dogfish Head’s 90 Minute Imperial IPA. Full-band performances showcasing a variety of artists and genres are scheduled each Saturday at 9 p.m.