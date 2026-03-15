Dogfish Head announces return of Weekend of Compelling Ales & Spirits festival

Dogfish Head has announced the return of its annual Weekend of Compelling Ales & Spirits festival, scheduled for Saturday, April 11, at the brewery in Milton, Delaware.
The guided tasting event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include samples of 12 beverages paired with food items, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the brewery. The event is open to people 21 and older.
Organizers say the festival will also feature the debut of a limited-edition beer collaboration with Hop Butcher For The World, a brewery based in Chicago. The beer, called “Crispy Slice,” is described as a west coast pilsner brewed with pilsner malt, malted wheat and several hop varieties.
According to Dogfish Head, tickets for the event are required:
General Admission ($75): Includes 12 beer, spirits and cocktail samples with 12 food pairings, plus a commemorative glass, tasting badge and branded tray.
Designated Driver ($45): Includes 12 food samples, soft drinks and water, plus a commemorative glass, tasting badge and branded tray.
Event T-Shirt Add-On ($26.50): WOCAAS T-shirt available with ticket purchase while supplies last.
According to the brewery, the beer will also be available for purchase beginning April 10 in four-packs of 12-ounce cans from the Milton brewery while supplies last.