LAUREL, Del. - A Sussex County man has been sentenced to prison for the 2022 shooting death of Jermaine Meadows.
27-year-old Lance Leatherbury from Laurel was sentenced on Feb. 27. to 15 years in prison following his plea of No Contest to charges of Manslaughter, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy Second Degree.
On Feb. 21. 2022, Leatherbury approached Meadows in his car on the 700 block of Warner Street in Wilmington. He then shot and killed Meadows before fleeing the scene.
He was also arrested on July. 25, 2023, after an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.
"The defendant’s actions are yet another shocking example of our need to throw everything we’ve got at the gun violence epidemic," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "Our DOJ trial team and the Wilmington Police Department deserve high praise for never giving up in seeking accountability and justice for the victim’s family."