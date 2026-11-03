SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Incumbent Republican Sussex County Councilman Douglas Hudson has won the general election for Sussex County Council District 4, defeating Democrat Justine Cuccia. Hudson won with 16,200 votes, while Cuccia received 12,988 votes.
Hudson has served on Sussex County Council since his election in 2018. A lifelong Sussex County resident who grew up in Bethany Beach, he has a background in law enforcement, emergency services and local government.
Hudson began volunteering with the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company at age 16 and eventually served as fire chief.
He began his law enforcement career in 1981 as a seasonal police officer in Bethany Beach before joining the Delaware State Police, where he served for 27 years.
Hudson's professional experience also includes working in home construction and real estate.
Before his election to county council, Hudson served on the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission, gaining experience with local land-use and development matters.
Outside his government service, Hudson has been involved in youth sports as a Little League coach and board member.
Hudson and his wife live near Dagsboro and have a son.