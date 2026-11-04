DOVER, Del. — Dover High School students are being dismissed early Wednesday after a bomb threat prompted a lockdown and evacuation of the building.
According to the Capital School District, Dover police are continuing to search the school. The search is expected to take approximately two hours.
In an update at 12:17 p.m., the district announced that buses would begin arriving shortly and continue arriving through 12:45 p.m. Students will be dismissed by bus number.
Parents and guardians who normally pick up students by car are being asked to wait for further instructions before heading to the school. Students who walk home will be dismissed last.
All after-school activities have been canceled.
The district is urging families to keep school entrances and surrounding roads clear as police continue their investigation and buses transport students home.
Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available, according to the district.