REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A Dover man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after Rehoboth Beach Police said he assaulted his girlfriend during a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning.
Officers responded around 1:13 a.m. on March 15 to the 100 block of Second Street after a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.
When officers arrived, they said they saw Sonny Watkins, 39, of Dover, leaving the area in a truck. Police stopped the truck and initially arrested Watkins for driving under the influence.
During the investigation, police determined Watkins had been arguing with his girlfriend and hit her multiple times, hurting her. Police said he also prevented the woman from leaving the property and took her cell phone while she was speaking with 911 dispatchers to call for help.
Watkins was taken into custody without further problems, according to Rehoboth Beach Police.
He was charged with:
Reckless Endangering in the First Degree, a felony
Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, a felony
Assault in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor
Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications, a misdemeanor
Driving Under the Influence, a misdemeanor
Failure to Have License in Possession, a traffic misdemeanor
Police also say Watkins had a capias for failing to appear in Family Court. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution and is being held on $46,501 secured bond.