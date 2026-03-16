Rehoboth Police

Officers responded around 1:13 a.m. on March 15 to the 100 block of Second Street after a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A Dover man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after Rehoboth Beach Police said he assaulted his girlfriend during a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 1:13 a.m. on March 15 to the 100 block of Second Street after a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

When officers arrived, they said they saw Sonny Watkins, 39, of Dover, leaving the area in a truck. Police stopped the truck and initially arrested Watkins for driving under the influence.

During the investigation, police determined Watkins had been arguing with his girlfriend and hit her multiple times, hurting her. Police said he also prevented the woman from leaving the property and took her cell phone while she was speaking with 911 dispatchers to call for help.

Watkins

When officers arrived, they said they saw Sonny Watkins, 39, of Dover, leaving the area in a truck. Police stopped the truck and initially arrested Watkins for driving under the influence. (Rehoboth Beach Police Department)
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Watkins was taken into custody without further problems, according to Rehoboth Beach Police.

He was charged with:

  • Reckless Endangering in the First Degree, a felony

  • Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, a felony

  • Assault in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor

  • Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications, a misdemeanor

  • Driving Under the Influence, a misdemeanor

  • Failure to Have License in Possession, a traffic misdemeanor

Police also say Watkins had a capias for failing to appear in Family Court. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution and is being held on $46,501 secured bond.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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