DOVER, Del. - Delaware Capitol Police arrested Tyreen Williams, 30, of Dover, after investigators said he sexually assaulted a woman late Saturday night in the courtyard near the Kent County Courthouse.
According to Delaware Capitol Police, the assault happened in the courthouse courtyard. Police said Williams, who is listed as a Tier 2 registered sex offender in Delaware, was identified and arrested shortly after the investigation began.
Williams was charged with second-degree rape without consent and violation of privacy by recording or reproducing an image of an exposed person. Both are considered felonies.
Police said the investigation included assistance from the department's intelligence officer, the Dover Police Department and the Delaware Department of Justice. Police said Williams was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $62,000 cash bail.