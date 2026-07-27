A photo of the Kent County Courthouse is overlapped with police lights and text reading "Sexual Assault."

According to Delaware Capitol Police, the assault happened in the courthouse courtyard. Police said Williams, who is listed as a Tier 2 registered sex offender in Delaware, was identified and arrested shortly after the investigation began.

DOVER, Del. - Delaware Capitol Police arrested Tyreen Williams, 30, of Dover, after investigators said he sexually assaulted a woman late Saturday night in the courtyard near the Kent County Courthouse.

According to Delaware Capitol Police, the assault happened in the courthouse courtyard. Police said Williams, who is listed as a Tier 2 registered sex offender in Delaware, was identified and arrested shortly after the investigation began.

A mugshot of the suspect against a white wall. He is black and wearing a green polo and white hooded jacket.

Delaware Capitol Police arrested Tyreen Williams, 30, of Dover, after investigators said he sexually assaulted a woman. (Delaware Capitol Police)

Williams was charged with second-degree rape without consent and violation of privacy by recording or reproducing an image of an exposed person. Both are considered felonies.

Police said the investigation included assistance from the department's intelligence officer, the Dover Police Department and the Delaware Department of Justice. Police said Williams was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $62,000 cash bail. 

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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