DOVER, Del. - Communications operators at the Dover Police Department recently saved lives from across the ocean after a caller in Albania called the wrong Dover for an emergency.
On Aug. 27 at about 3:36 p.m., Dover, Delaware police say they received a call from someone in Albania reporting that their brother's boat was sinking. The boat was in the English Channel, off the coast of Dover, England.
The caller quickly searched for a number to call the Dover Police Department, but didn't realize the call they were making was to Dover, Delaware, said police. The operator that answered the call, MacKenzie Atkinson, kept them on the line and got coordinates from the caller to begin getting help on its way.
Atkinson used the skills obtained from her training through Priority Dispatch and her newly acquired certification from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch and followed the protocols for a vessel in distress.
While Atkinson did this, another operator, Connor Logan, began making international notifications and within four minutes he made contact with several agencies including The Kent County 911/Division of Emergency Communications, Delaware River and Bay Authority Section of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard District 5, The French Coast Guard, His Majesty’s Coast Guard of England, Dover, England Police Stations and Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Coordination Center.
Police say that while this occurred, local calls continued to be handled without any delay. After 15 minutes and 48 seconds after the initial call, a rescue boat was on its way to the sinking boat, say police.
On Sept. 5, while conducting a follow-up on the incident, Dover, Delaware police received confirmation that the boat that was in distress and all persons on board were safely returned to the Port of Dover, England as part of this rescue effort. As a result, Emergency Communications Manager Matthew Carey has nominated the group for a Dover PD Distinguished Unit Commendation.
"When folks hear me say that ‘I work with great people’, they usually infer that I’m talking about sworn police officers. But let me just set the record straight that I mean everybody when I say that. The Dover Police Department has extraordinary civilian contributors to our public safety mission," said Dover Police Chief Johnson. "Our Communications Operators are great examples of that and never get enough credit for being first responders. In this case, their ability to coordinate an international rescue effort while maintaining the safety of our local community is a testament to their exceptional skill and commitment. I will, of course, be approving the commendation submitted by the ECM and have informed Mayor Christiansen of this extraordinary success."