REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Bethany Blues' location in Rehoboth Beach, Downtown Blues, has completed renovations as it still settles into its historic location, which was formerly home to Nicola Pizza. The restaurant will celebrate its grand re-opening on March 12, featuring a refreshed layout and new entertainment options.
Owner Jessica Nathan said the changes were made in response to customer feedback. The bar has been moved to the front of the building, and an acoustic stage has been added to host live music, creating a more inviting and energetic atmosphere.
“One of the things I am looking forward to most is finally not hearing the question ‘do you have a bar?’” Nathan said.
The redesign also highlights local history, incorporating reclaimed wood throughout the space. Custom-built shelves feature pine planks salvaged from the Georgetown Train Station, which dates back to the 1700s.
With a blend of nostalgia and modern upgrades, Downtown Blues aims to maintain the legacy while embracing the vibrant energy of Rehoboth Beach.