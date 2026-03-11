MILFORD, Del. - Downtown Milford is hosting the annual Bug & Bud Festival that celebrates the arrival of spring on April. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival will feature over 100 vendors, food trucks, children’s entertainment, live music, and local businesses open throughout Downtown for the community.
The festival first began in 2004 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ladybug being named Delaware’s state bug. The designation dates back to 1974, when a group of second-grade students from Milford’s Lulu M. Ross Elementary School successfully advocated for the ladybug to become the official state bug due to its agricultural benefits.
The event is free to attend and guests are encouraged to explore downtown shops, enjoy delicious local food, and participate in the many activities planned throughout the day.
"Bug & Bud is one of those special days where our entire community comes together to celebrate Milford," said Sadé Truiett, Coordinator of Downtown Milford. "From our incredible local businesses to the families who travel from across the region to join us, it’s truly a celebration of community, springtime, and everything that makes Milford so special."