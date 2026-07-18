SHARPTOWN, Md. — Forty-three dogs, three cats, five chickens and one turtle were removed from a Sharptown property Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions, according to the Humane Society of Wicomico County.
The organization said Wicomico County Animal Control responded to a request for assistance from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office while deputies were serving a warrant at a property in the 26,000 block of State Street.
According to the Humane Society, the animals were being housed inside a pole barn without adequate access to water during extreme heat. The organization said the structure had an overwhelming odor of ammonia, indicating prolonged exposure to unclean conditions.
The animals were transported to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, where staff, volunteers and a veterinarian are evaluating their condition and providing emergency medical care.
The Humane Society said the animals are not yet available for adoption and asked the public not to contact the shelter to inquire about them. The shelter also said it is over capacity following the intake and is seeking monetary donations, supplies, foster homes and adopters for other animals currently in its care.
The case remains under investigation, and the Humane Society said criminal charges are pending. No additional information has been released.