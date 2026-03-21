Mobile Health Unit

The Delaware Division of Public Health is offering free testing, vaccinations and health services through its mobile units at multiple locations across Sussex County in March. (Delaware Division of Public Health)

DELAWARE — The Delaware Division of Public Health is continuing its Community Mobile Health Unit program, offering free health services at locations statewide throughout March.

The department says the mobile units provide HIV testing, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, flu shots and connections to clinical and community resources. The units are wheelchair accessible, and no appointments are required, though patient or guardian consent is needed for services.

Health officials note a pilot telehealth program is underway in New Castle County, allowing on-site nurses to consult with doctors in real time. The pilot is not currently available in Kent or Sussex counties.

Walk-ups are welcome at all locations, though visitors are advised to dress for the weather as check-in lines are outside.

Sussex County schedule:

  • March 20: Elizabeth Cornish Landing Apartments in Bridgeville— 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • March 24: Pallet Village in Georgetown — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • March 25: Cypress Shopping Center in Milford — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • March 26: Delmarva Teen Challenge Mega Thrift Store in Seaford — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • March 27: Sunshine Laundry in Millsboro— 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say the units are not in service on state holidays unless otherwise noted.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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