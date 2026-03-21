DELAWARE — The Delaware Division of Public Health is continuing its Community Mobile Health Unit program, offering free health services at locations statewide throughout March.
The department says the mobile units provide HIV testing, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, flu shots and connections to clinical and community resources. The units are wheelchair accessible, and no appointments are required, though patient or guardian consent is needed for services.
Health officials note a pilot telehealth program is underway in New Castle County, allowing on-site nurses to consult with doctors in real time. The pilot is not currently available in Kent or Sussex counties.
Walk-ups are welcome at all locations, though visitors are advised to dress for the weather as check-in lines are outside.
Sussex County schedule:
- March 20: Elizabeth Cornish Landing Apartments in Bridgeville— 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 24: Pallet Village in Georgetown — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 25: Cypress Shopping Center in Milford — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 26: Delmarva Teen Challenge Mega Thrift Store in Seaford — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 27: Sunshine Laundry in Millsboro— 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Officials say the units are not in service on state holidays unless otherwise noted.