SNOW HILL, Md — The Worcester County Board of Education held its July 15 meeting with new Superintendent Dr. Annette Wallace presiding for the first time. Wallace, who was appointed to this role in April, used her Superintendent’s Report to express her enthusiasm and outline future goals for the school system.
Highlights from the School Board Meeting:
Student Intervention Program at PES and Pocomoke High:
Former Pocomoke Elementary School Principal Joshua Hamborsky, now at Snow Hill Middle, joined Assistant Principal Matthew Hoffman to present a collaborative program between the elementary school and Pocomoke High School. It focuses on student-to-student interventions and mentoring strategies that have shown promise in building stronger academic and behavioral outcomes.
Board Attorney Reappointed:
Heather Stansbury of Ayres, Jenkins, Gordy and Almand, P.A. was unanimously reappointed as the Board’s legal counsel for the 2025-2026 school year.
Berlin Pump Station Easement Approved:
The Board approved a utility easement that will allow the Town of Berlin to install and operate a new pump station on the property of Buckingham Elementary School.
Federal Funding Update:
Chief Financial Officer Vince Tolbert provided an update on the status of federal funding. The U.S. Department of Education recently placed a temporary hold on specific Title funding streams, prompting ongoing review and planning by the district.
New Coordinator of Accountability and Assessment Appointed:
Jennifer McDowell was appointed as the district’s next Coordinator of Accountability and Assessment. A press release detailing her qualifications and responsibilities is expected soon.