DELAWARE - Gov. Matt Meyer joined former first lady Jill Biden and state health officials at Wilmington Hospital to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month and highlight the importance of early detection and access to care.
Meyer signed a proclamation recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event also included Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Christen Linke Young, Delaware Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein and ChristianaCare leaders.
Nearly 5,000 Delaware women were diagnosed with breast cancer between 2018 and 2022, according to the governor's office. Breast cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the state.
Delaware's breast cancer incidence rate ranks second nationally, and Black women in the state experience higher breast cancer mortality rates than white women, according to the release.
“Early detection could save your life,” Biden said.
The American Cancer Society reports that the five-year survival rate for breast cancer is more than 99% when the cancer is detected before it spreads beyond the breast. The rate drops to 32% when the cancer spreads to distant parts of the body, according to the governor's office.
State officials highlighted programs intended to improve access to screenings and treatment, including Delaware's Screening for Life program.
Meyer also pointed to Senate Bill 70, which he signed into law in August 2025. The law allows licensed genetic counselors to order genetic tests directly, removing an additional step for patients seeking information about inherited health risks, including breast and ovarian cancer.
The proclamation encourages Delawareans to talk with their health care providers about breast cancer screening, learn their family medical histories and support efforts to improve access to timely, affordable care.